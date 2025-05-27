Crash causes traffic delays on I-4 in Hillsborough County
PLANT CITY, Fla. - A crash caused big backups early Tuesday along a stretch of I-4 in the Plant City area.
What we know:
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, crews responded shortly before 6 a.m. along the westbound side of I-4 near the Branch Forbes Rd. exit.
The left two lanes were closed at one point, causing significant delays, but all lanes have reopened as of 7:15 a.m.
Courtesy: Florida 511.
What we don't know:
No further details have been released about the crash.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida Highway Patrol.
