Crash causes traffic delays on I-4 in Hillsborough County

A crash caused big backups early Tuesday along a stretch of I-4 in the Plant City area.

What we know:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, crews responded shortly before 6 a.m. along the westbound side of I-4 near the Branch Forbes Rd. exit.

The left two lanes were closed at one point, causing significant delays, but all lanes have reopened as of 7:15 a.m.

What we don't know:

No further details have been released about the crash.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida Highway Patrol.

