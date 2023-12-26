Crash under investigation, causes hospitalizations: St. Petersburg police

article

The occupants of two vehicles involved in an early morning crash on Tuesday were taken to Bayfront Health and All Children's, according to police.

Just after 4:30 a.m., officials say a red SUV and a black pick-up truck were headed south on Dr MLK St S and collided near Lake Maggiore near 40th Avenue South.

READ: Woman on motorized wheelchair struck and killed by alleged DUI driver in Polk County on Christmas Eve: PCSO

According to investigators, the cause of the crash is still unknown at this time.

Police say the occupants of the SUV and truck had non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing, according to authorities.