Crews battle early morning fire at Brandon home

Firefighters worked early Friday to put out a fire at a home in Brandon, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

What we know:

HCFR says crews responded shortly before 12:30 a.m. to multiple calls reporting a fire in the 700 block of Caliente Dr.

Firefighters found heavy flames shooting through the roof, according to officials, but they were able to get the fire under control within 15 minutes.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Fire rescue says everyone inside the home made it out safely before first responders arrived, and no injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Source: This story was written with information from Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

