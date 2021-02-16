Crews torch more than 200 acres in Polk County as part of prescribed burn

Forest rangers are gearing up for the upcoming wildfire season by burning brush in key areas. Members of the Florida Forest Service performed a prescribed burn in Polk County Tuesday, igniting more than 200 acres.

Prescribed burns are scheduled procedures that happen only when the weather conditions are ideal.

Fire scientists determine which areas to burn and make sure it’s kept carefully under control. State officials say they are a key strategy to preventing catastrophic wildfires.

Last year there were more than 1,900 wildfires that burned more than 44,000 acres in Florida, according to the Florida Forest Service.

Fire season in Florida is year-round but typically peaks between December and June, during the drier part of the year.