Lakeland police investigating rope tied like noose outside non-profit

Was it a hate crime or just a prank? The Lakeland Police Department is investigating an incident involving a rope tied to look like a noose found outside a non-profit organization.

The rope was discovered outside the Rose Height Elks Lodge Monday morning.

"If somebody's willing to do this, there's no telling how far they'd go," said Larry Mitchell, Founder of New Life Ministry.

"We have a lot of nooses around our necks already. This needs to be cut out. This needs to stop. If you have a problem with somebody, you go talk to somebody. Talking about hanging somebody? No." said Harlem Turner, President of the Elks Lodge.

Turner said someone tried to send him a message and he has a suspicion about who it may be, though he doesn't want to point fingers yet.

Turner and Mitchell believe this incident should be investigated as a hate crime.

Lakeland police confirmed it is an open case, though it's still too early to determine any possible charges.

"We aren't giving up in finding out who they are because hate crimes are a federal offense, and it has some real consequences," said Mitchell.

Turner said this isn't the first time he has been threatened and he has a message of his own. This incident won't scare or silence him.

"I have a voice and I won't let you push me around and tell me to be quiet."