Winter Haven family still searching for answers in death of loved one five years later

On this day, five years ago, a Winter Haven man was shot and killed in his sleep and the gunman has yet to be caught.

Darnell Powell's family is continuing their pleas for answers to break open the cold case.

His family and police said they know someone in the community knows something about his murder, and they won't stop speaking out until his killer is brought to justice.

Powell would have been 26 years old on September 29. His mother, Darnya Barber, and the rest of his family can only wonder if he had lived the kind of man he would be today.

"What would he be doing? What would he look like? How long would his hair be?" said Barber.

Darnell's life was cut short by a bullet that pierced through a bedroom window shortly before 4:30 AM. Police say he was sleeping at a friend's house on Avenue V Northeast.

Investigators say they still haven't identified a suspect or made any arrests.

"It has been difficult because of the lack of physical evidence to link us to an actual identity of any suspect and the fact no one has come forward to give us any information," said Chief David Brannan.

"I don't feel like they sleep peacefully at night," said Barber. "I don't think they can live with a clear conscience."

The family's pastor says Darnell's mother has turned her pain into purpose.

"When you have lost a child tragically and there aren't a lot of answers, you have to find a way within yourself to fight and the love you share for your son," said Cliff Dollison, the family's pastor.

And it's that love that will keep her hope for justice alive.

"The way it's going with the courts and law enforcement gets a little discouraging, but I never give up on him. I talk to these people all the time. I won't let them forget. He won't be forgotten," said Barber.

Crimestoppers is offering a $9,500 reward for information.

If you wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for the cash reward, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-226 TIPS (8477) or visit heartlandcrimestoppers.com to submit a tip online.