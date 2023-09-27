Polk County parent pleads for additional safety measures in school zone

A Polk County mother of young children is pleading for change after catching numerous people speeding and illegally parking in a school zone.

Kasandra Balbuena has several children who attend Medulla Elementary and what she sees day in and day out scares her.

She said drivers speeding through the zone have nearly hit children and crossing guards. Other parents also ignore the car line and clog the sidewalks. According to the mom, people park in places they aren't supposed to including on private property despite a 'No parking, stopping or standing sign.'

Balbuena said she'd love to see more flashing lights, signs and Polk County deputies monitoring traffic consistently though she said nothing has changed throughout the years.

READ: LPD: 55-year-old man drives into two mailboxes and electric pole during fatal crash

She added that parents were told at the beginning of the school year that a barricade and more signs were going to be installed, however nothing has happened yet.

"Ultimately I feel like my voice is void at this point," shared Balbuena. "Reaching out to the school, school board and Safe Schools are who are supposed to be on our side and our children's side, and it just hasn't gotten me anywhere."

A spokesperson for the county said there's no easy solution as these traffic issues are common for older schools in the area.

READ: More schools adopt 4-day weeks. For parents, the difficulty is day 5

He added that a safety committee made up of the sheriff's office and school board could take a closer look at the issue to see if any changes can be made.

"We’re hopeful that as the ‘newness’ of school traffic begins to normalize, and our deputies continue to patrol and educate, that traffic will start to flow better, and motorists will obey traffic laws for the safety of our school children and everyone involved,"said a sheriff's office spokesperson in a statement to FOX 13.

"I can speak for a lot of parents when I say we hope for the best. We hope for safety and education, and we're trusting this, you know," said Balbuena.

Balbuena's hopeful her voice can inspire change before someone gets hurt.