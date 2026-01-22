Expand / Collapse search

Crime rates declining in St. Petersburg: Police

Published  January 22, 2026 8:45am EST
Pinellas County
The Brief

    • The St. Petersburg Police Department has released data from the past year's crime rates, and it points towards a decline in criminal activity.
    • Overall, the department reported lower crime rates in theft, homicide and fatal crashes.
    • The chief of police says he's proud of the hard work the officers and detectives have put in for the past year.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Petersburg Police Department has released data from the past year's crime rates, and it points towards a decline in criminal activity.

What we know:

According to the FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting, or UCR data, St. Pete had the lowest number of homicides, 10, since 1967. That's 44% lower than last year, when there were 18 homicides, and 44% lower than the five-year average.

According to the UCR, total crime was down 16% in 2025, with auto thefts down 29% and fatal crashes down 31%.

"I'm pleased that the hard work of our officers and detectives, along with the use of the latest crime-fighting technology, is paying off and the numbers prove is," said St. Pete Chief of Police, Anthony Holloway.

By the numbers:

Crime statistics for 2025:

  • Homicides: 10 (5-year average is 18)
  • Robbery: 175 (5-year average is 224)
  • Auto theft: 406 (5-year average is 735)
  • Fatal crashes: 24 (compared to 35 last year)

The Source: This article was made with information from a press release by the St. Petersburg Police Department. 

