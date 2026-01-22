Crime rates declining in St. Petersburg: Police

The Brief The St. Petersburg Police Department has released data from the past year's crime rates, and it points towards a decline in criminal activity. Overall, the department reported lower crime rates in theft, homicide and fatal crashes. The chief of police says he's proud of the hard work the officers and detectives have put in for the past year.



The St. Petersburg Police Department has released data from the past year's crime rates, and it points towards a decline in criminal activity.

What we know:

According to the FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting, or UCR data, St. Pete had the lowest number of homicides, 10, since 1967. That's 44% lower than last year, when there were 18 homicides, and 44% lower than the five-year average.

According to the UCR, total crime was down 16% in 2025, with auto thefts down 29% and fatal crashes down 31%.

"I'm pleased that the hard work of our officers and detectives, along with the use of the latest crime-fighting technology, is paying off and the numbers prove is," said St. Pete Chief of Police, Anthony Holloway.

READ MORE: St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch on Rays potentially moving to Tampa

By the numbers:

Crime statistics for 2025:

Homicides: 10 (5-year average is 18)

Robbery: 175 (5-year average is 224)

Auto theft: 406 (5-year average is 735)

Fatal crashes: 24 (compared to 35 last year)