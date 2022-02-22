Crime victims, loved ones head to Tally to fight for new laws

article

Dozens of people who are survivors of crime or have loved ones who are crime victims boarded a bus Tuesday morning and headed up to Tallahassee.

They are with the organization, Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice, pushing lawmakers in the state for initiatives like probation reform, creating ways to help people who have served jail time to hold jobs, and pushing for laws aimed at helping families grieve the loss of loved ones.

For example, they want lawmakers to allow three days of paid leave for families of homicide victims.

"This means a lot to me. Three days off for victims of homicide like they give victims of domestic violence to give their family members and loved ones together, bury them with dignity. You’re not in a good mental state at that time, so we want legislators to know that those three days off would do those families and victims of homicide a great service," said Elliott Saunders, with Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice.

READ: Who killed Jennifer Odom? Detectives still searching for answers 29 years later

The group from Tampa is meeting up with hundreds of others from around the state.

"Us parents are out here, we’re up at 5 o’clock in the morning to get on this bus and go to Tallahassee because we want justice. This gun violence is just out of control at this point," said Lamaria Smith, the mother of a crime victim.

The organization says communities impacted by crime do not receive enough help.

"Just being here today is an achievement enough. It’s been a while since I’ve had the opportunity to get out and try to walk or support or voice my opinion as to what’s the situation with her, the unsolved, nothing has been done about it," said Ellen Hines, who’s younger sister’s murder remains unsolved.

Advertisement

For more information on Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice, click here.

