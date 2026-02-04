Hillsborough farmers’ crop freeze protection causing dry wells but levels are expected to rebound

article

The backstory:

Temperatures fell to near-below freezing in parts of the Tampa Bay area, forcing many growers to spray water onto their crops to protect them.

The spraying can lower the water level in the aquifer below, causing homeowners with wells nearby to temporarily lose water.

The Southwest Florida Water Management District regulates the use of water when it exceeds certain quantities.

"When a farmer applies for a water use permit application from the district, it often includes quantities for frost freeze protection for their crop. In that case, we look at the area for the quantity, and we appropriate what those quantities would be for that protection," said Michelle Hopkins, the district's Regulation Division Director.

Hopkins says farmers have had these permits for a very long time and so far none have exceeded their permitted quantities.

We're also in a drought, so water levels were already lower from the start, which complicates the situation. However, since Tuesday, the water levels have come up to 20 feet, which is typical after a freeze event.

If we do get some rain, that can help with the water level rebounding.

"Often you're going to see the water levels rebound in a couple of days after the freeze event and many of those wells that weren't working will start working," said Hopkins. "We're happy to see water levels rebounding already. That's a positive note on this."

What's next:

Hopkins advises residents whose wells have been affected by water usage to fill out a ‘Dry Well Complaint’ online here.

She also advises homeowners to wait before calling their water well technician because once the water levels rebound, the issue may be fixed.