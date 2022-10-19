Cross-Bay Ferry returns for extended 2022-2023 season

Hillsborough County, Tampa and St. Petersburg public officials are celebrating the return of the Cross-Bay Ferry for its sixth season of service from downtown to downtown.

This season marks the second that the ferry will offer an additional month of service and extended daily schedules, including later evening runs.

The first ride of the 2022-2023 season departs at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, October 19. The last day of service will be in May 2023.

Service runs Wednesdays through Sundays. A one-way ticket costs $12 for adults and $8 for seniors, children, and military service members and veterans.

Tickets for the Cross-Bay Ferry are available at www.thecrossbayferry.com or dockside ticket booths.

Last season the ferry ferried more than 62,000 riders between downtown St. Petersburg and downtown Tampa -- 10,000 more people than its previous peak ridership.

The Cross-Bay Ferry is a collaboration between Hillsborough County, the city of Tampa, the city of St. Petersburg, and the Florida Department of Transportation.

The agencies say the ferry service could be a long-term, local transportation resource that would help relieve roadway congestion, boost commerce and provide a fast, fun, and affordable way to travel.

Hillsborough County is currently the lead governmental sponsor.