Cross Bay Ferry to return seasonally in mid-October, may be permanent fixture by 2024

The Cross Bay Ferry will come back for the season in mid-October, but will it become a permanent fixture? Wednesday Hillsborough County Commissioners voted to spend $3.7 million for design and engineering, moving one step closer to 365-day a year ferry service between Tampa, St. Petersburg and South Hillsborough County.

Also, a proposed commuter service would connect the South Bay with MacDill Air Force Base. Supporters say the ferry would ease traffic congestion and is less expensive than building new roads.

"We just recently approved a project widening Van Dyke Road for 2 miles for almost $70 million," said Commissioner Mariella Smith.

But how many will give up driving and take the ferry?

"In my opinion, this is a colossal waste of money, for very minimal ridership," shared Commissioner Ken Hagan. "The money would be better invested improving our roads or expanding real transit opportunities."

Bay Area leaders hope the state and federal governments will help pay for the ferry, but so far there have been no commitments.

"I think it is important that we acknowledge to people that as of this moment we do not have the money to do this project," explained Commissioner Harry Cohen, who supports the ferry.

Some suggest funding might come from the penny sales tax or the Community Investment Tax.

The ferry company, HMS, says they’ll have lots of skin in the game.

"There’s a commitment by HMS to cover $175 million in operating costs and that has not happened anywhere in the United States of America," said Ed Turanchik, a former commissioner representing HMS.

Turanchik says it’s not unusual to design a transportation project before funding is identified to build it. He says road projects are regularly planned that way.

The ferry returns next month for the season, just in time for Tampa Bay Lighting games. Supporters say the fairy could be running year-round by 2024.

