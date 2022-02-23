Curtis Reeves trial continues, but will movie theater shooter take the stand?

It's still unclear whether Curtis Reeves will take the stand this week as his legal team is working to prove he shot Chad Oulson inside a Wesley Chapel movie theater in self-defense almost eight years ago.

On Tuesday, the jury saw hours of enhanced video of the 2014 deadly shooting. The defense tried to prove that a light source in the video is Oulson throwing his phone at Reeves, but prosecutors said it's a reflection. The grainy surveillance video shows Chad Oulson throwing popcorn at Curtis Reeves and Reeves pulling out a gun and firing a deadly shot. But prior to that there is a white flash on the screen.

The video forensic expert, Bruce Koenig, who took the stand said he could say, with any certainty, what exactly it was. He even went to the Cobb Theater to get to the bottom of it but wasn't able to.

"The cameras hadn't been changed," he explained. "We realized we couldn't do in the way of trying to identify where that light source would be, or what it was."

PREVIOUS: Curtis Reeves' video expert unable to determine whether 'glint' in surveillance video is victim throwing phone

Later, Joanna Turner, another eyewitness inside the theater that day, said she remembers a quick movement or motion by Oulson before the shooting. She described it as a thermos-type object being thrown.

But under cross-examination, the prosecutor challenged her memory and ruled out the object being a cellphone. Turner confirmed she did not see a cellphone.

Monday, the defense surprised the courtroom by calling the defendant's wife, who was there when her husband fired one shot, killing moviegoer Chad Oulson. Vivian Reeves told the jury she was sitting next to her husband when the confrontation between him and Oulson unfolded. She said Oulson became angry when her husband asked him to put away his cell phone.

MORE: Curtis Reeves' wife testifies in movie theater shooting trial

Last week, prosecutors called Nicole Oulson to the stand following opening statements.

"I see his eyes were just glazed over and I knew at that moment," Chad's widow explained. "I told him, ‘Chad, we need you, please hang in there, we need you.’"

Advertisement

The eighth day of the Curtis Reeves trial resumes Wednesday morning.