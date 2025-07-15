Crews battle 'dangerous and fast-moving' fire at Haines City commercial building

The Brief Fire crews in Haines City were able to contain a fire that broke out at a commercial building early Tuesday morning. Crews say that the fire caused power lines to fall near firefighters. Thankfully, nobody was inside the structure at the time of the fire and no firefighters were injured.



Heavy flames and smoke were coming out of a Haines City commercial building early on Tuesday morning, prompting a response from the Haines City Fire Department and Polk County Fire Rescue.

Crews say that the fire caused power lines to fall near firefighters that were working at 220 7th St. North.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: Haines City Fire Department.

After returning to a safe area, fire crews were able to swiftly contain the fire before it spread to other buildings.

Thankfully, nobody was inside the structure at the time of the fire and no firefighters were injured.

Fire Chief Codi Donahoe says that the fire moved quickly.

What they're saying:

"This was a dangerous and fast-moving incident," said Donahoe. "The fact that every firefighter went home safely is a direct result of their training."

What's next:

The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating what caused the fire.

N Railroad Ave. is closed between Cedar St. and Ash St. and people are being asked to avoid the area.

