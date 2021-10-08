Dashcam video shows FHP trooper, woman narrowly escaping serious injuries after crash on Florida highway

Dashcam video from the Florida Highway Patrol shows the moment when a trooper and a woman were nearly hit by a pickup truck as they stood on the side of a highway.

FHP said the crash happened Thursday afternoon on Interstate 95 in Palm Beach County, as the trooper stopped to help the female driver, who had pulled over due to a flat tire.

The two were standing next to the SUV when a chain-reaction crash sent the pickup truck crashing into her disabled vehicle, sending both the woman and the trooper running to get out of the way.

WPTV reports that an unknown sedan collided with a white pickup truck, causing it to sideswipe the silver pickup truck that ultimately crashed into the SUV where the trooper and the woman had been standing.

The sedan that caused the chain-reaction crash then fled the scene.

Investigators said the woman suffered minor injuries and the trooper was unharmed in the crash.

