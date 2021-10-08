Polk County deputies close most eastbound lanes of I-4 for investigation

All but one eastbound lane of Interstate 4 in Polk County was shut down Friday morning for an investigation.

The sheriff's office said they are conducting a crash investigation and a criminal investigation, but it's unclear if they are related. The highway should reopen between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. For now, only one eastbound lane is open between County Road 557 and U.S. Highway 27.

FOX 13's traffic reporter Mariah Harrison says traffic is being diverted at CR-557. There is more than a 20-minute delay approaching the exit from State Road 559.

"Traffic will remain very congested--please avoid the area if possible," the sheriff's office said.