Davenport man wanted for attempted murder after stabbing his cousin more than 15 times

A Davenport man is accused of stabbing his cousin over 15 times on Thursday, and police are saying he is on the run.

According to the Davenport Police Department, on Thursday at around 1 p.m., officers responded to a home in the Highland Meadows neighborhood regarding a stabbing.

Investigation revealed that Douglas Kidd, 47, stabbed his cousin more than 15 times and then taking off before police could arrive. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Davenport police are searching for any information on Kidd's whereabouts and ask anyone who might have info to contact them at 863-419-3307.

"This was a horrific attack, and we will go to great lengths to get his dangerous individual off the streets," says Chief Steve Parker. "We are praying for the victim's recovery following this ordeal."

Kidd is wanted for attempted murder.