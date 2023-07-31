Davenport woman killed over the weekend, investigators search for homicide suspect

article

A $5,000 reward is being offered as investigators search for a homicide suspect who killed a 35-year-old Davenport woman over the weekend.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the woman was killed in the area of Fuller Street West in Davenport during the early morning hours of Saturday, July 29. Now, deputies are trying to piece together what happened and find the suspect involved.

Officers said they responded to the neighborhood after receiving a call about a woman found unresponsive in a vehicle. The Davenport Fire Department also responded to the scene, and first responders took her to Advent Health-Heart of Florida Hospital, authorities said.

That's where the 35-year-old died, and officials said they do believe she was the victim of a homicide based on her injuries.

PCSO detectives are now assisting the Davenport Police Department with the homicide investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Heartland Crime Stoppers.

Anyone wishing to make a tip can contact them by calling 1-800-226-8477, dialing "**TIPS" from a cell phone, downloading "P3tips" app or clicking here.