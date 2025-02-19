Deadly crash blocks traffic on Polk Parkway
LAKELAND, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash blocking traffic along a stretch of the Polk Parkway.
What we know:
The crash happened early Wednesday on the eastbound side of the toll road east of the exit to U.S. 98/Bartow Rd.
FHP is investigating a deadly crash early Wednesday on the Polk Parkway. (Courtesy: Florida 511.)
All eastbound lanes are blocked while FHP investigates the crash.
What we don't know:
FHP has not released further details on the crash, only confirming that at least one person died.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written using information from the Florida Highway Patrol and Florida 511.
