Hillsborough County deputy killed in near head-on crash on U.S. 301

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its deputies following a deadly crash near Thonotosassa on Thursday morning.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said Detention Deputy Darell Brown, 40, was killed while driving home from an overnight shift in the booking facility at the Orient Road Jail.

According to Chronister, Brown was driving north on U.S. 301, just south of Franklin Road, when he crossed into the southbound lane of traffic and struck a tractor-trailer nearly head-on.

The sheriff added that skid marks on the road make it look like the driver of the tractor-trailer tried to stop and even ended up jack-knifing the vehicle, but the two collided shortly before 8 a.m.T

roopers say Brown died at the scene.

Chronister described Brown as a great employee who worked for the sheriff’s office for 10 years and his father is a crossing guard with the agency.

Brown is a married father of five with children ranging in age from 5 to 20 years old.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 32-year-old man from Orlando, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

As of noon, all lanes of U.S. 301 were closed just south of McIntosh Road. Troopers said the road will be shut down for an extended period of time due to damage to the roadway surface. Motorists are asked to use alternative routes.

The crash is under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

