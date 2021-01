The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol are on the scene of a fatal crash near 8768 S. Tamiami Trail.

The sheriff's office said southbound lanes of US 41 will be closed "for a prolonged period of time" while deputies and troopers investigate.

Southbound traffic on US 41 will be rerouted at Vamo Road, to Vamo Way, back to US 41 south of the incident location.