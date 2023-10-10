Deadly deputy-involved shooting under investigation in Sarasota

article

A suspect accused of leading Sarasota County deputies on a chase was shot and killed by a law enforcement officer who says the driver tried to run him over.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to pull over a vehicle in the area of Phillippi Street and South Tamiami Trail around 12:31 a.m., on Tuesday, but the driver wouldn’t stop.

The deputies followed the driver to the intersection of Webber Street and Lime Avenue, where they say the suspect tried to ram a deputy with his vehicle, causing the deputy to discharge his firearm striking the driver.

According to SCSO, the suspect’s vehicle then crashed in the back of a home on Webber Street.

Deputies say they pulled the suspect from the vehicle and began life-saving measures, along with the Sarasota County Fire Department, but he was pronounced dead.

SCSO says one deputy sustained a leg injury during the incident and was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Webber Street, between South Tamiami Trail and South Shade Avenue, will be closed for several hours on Tuesday morning as SCSO investigates.