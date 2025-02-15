Deadly head-on crash in Dade City kills 1, injures 3 others: FHP

The Brief A deadly head-on crash in Dade City killed one person and injured three others on Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A 28-year-old Orlando man was heading southbound on US-98 when he tried passing another vehicle. That's when his Genesis GV80 collided with a Kia Soul, driven by a 51-year-old Lakeland man, killing him.



One person is dead, and three others are injured after a head-on crash on US-98 in Dade City on Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 28-year-old Orlando man was heading southbound on US-98 when he tried passing another vehicle.

READ: Dunedin motorcyclist dies in crash after speeding off from deputy trying to pull him over

That's when his Genesis GV80 collided with a Kia Soul, driven by a 51-year-old Lakeland man.

A deadly head-on crash in Dade City killed one person and injured three others on Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What they're saying:

FHP says the Lakeland man died at the scene and the two people inside the Kia Soul were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

A deadly head-on crash in Dade City killed one person and injured three others on Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Genesis GV80 driver was also taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: