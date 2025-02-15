Deadly head-on crash in Dade City kills 1, injures 3 others: FHP
DADE CITY, Fla. - One person is dead, and three others are injured after a head-on crash on US-98 in Dade City on Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
A 28-year-old Orlando man was heading southbound on US-98 when he tried passing another vehicle.
That's when his Genesis GV80 collided with a Kia Soul, driven by a 51-year-old Lakeland man.
What they're saying:
FHP says the Lakeland man died at the scene and the two people inside the Kia Soul were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The Genesis GV80 driver was also taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
