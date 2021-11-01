Deadly shooting mars St. Pete boxing event intended to raise awareness against gun violence

As of Monday morning, four people are still recovering following a shooting that happened during a neighborhood-boxing event in St. Petersburg. Investigators with the St. Petersburg Police Department are now working to figure out what happened and are asking for the public’s help.

One person is in custody as a result of Saturday night’s shooting. Robert Lee Cooley, 21, was arrested over the weekend. He was charged with carrying a concealed firearm and discharging a firearm.

Authorities tell FOX 13 that just after 8 p.m. Saturday, an altercation broke out between two groups at a boxing event set up behind the Skyway Plaza on 62nd Avenue South. Two groups began fighting and soon shots rang out, killing 21-year-old Trevon Montrell Barton, and seriously injuring four others.

Authorities said over 200 people were in attendance at the boxing match. Several shots were fired from behind the Skyway Plaza, where the event was taking place, as well as in the front parking lot of the plaza. St. Pete police believe someone saw something that could help them fill in the blanks as to what happened Saturday night.

The Neighborhood Boxing League, an organization focusing on teaching that gun violence is not the answer, hosted Saturday’s boxing match. They told FOX 13 they don’t condone what happened, adding that Saturday’s shooting was not a part of their event.

"The Neighborhood Boxing League (N.B.L.) would like to express our deepest condolences to the family of the victim that lost his life at last night’s event and prayers for a speedy recovery to the four individuals that were injured. We do not promote or condone gun violence in any shape or form and want to acknowledge that the shooting that took place Saturday night was not a result of the event," the organization said in a statement. "The Gloves Up, Guns Down movement is more than a saying; it is a mindset and an action we embrace and live by. This movement was initiated to inspire real change within our city and surrounding communities. We know we must work together to change the mindset of our youth and show a different type of strength that does not involve pulling a trigger."

They stated that they are doing their own investigation into what played out on Saturday. The group also said that their "Gloves Up, Guns Down" movement is more than just a slogan – they want to see gun violence come to an end.

Even though one person is in custody, the St. Pete Police Department says the investigation continues. Since there were so many people in attendance at the event, they’re hoping that someone may have video or more information as to what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Petersburg police at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD plus your tip to TIP411.

