Man beaten, robbed in St. Pete parking lot later found dead, 1 in custody

St. Petersburg police are investigating after a 42-year-old man, who was beaten and robbed near the parking lot at 3077 50th Ave. South shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday, was found dead nearby early Sunday morning.

Police say the man, who has no known address, refused medical treatment at the scene of the robbery. However, his body was discovered shortly before noon on Sunday near the parking lot, according to SPPD.

Gary Nickole Washington Jr., 35, was initially arrested for strong-arm robbery, but was charged with second-degree murder after the victim’s body was discovered.

