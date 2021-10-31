Man arrested following fatal shooting at parking lot boxing match in St. Pete

article

St. Petersburg police have arrested Robert Lee Cooley, 21, after they say he opened fire following an argument at a boxing match behind a shopping plaza Saturday night.

According to police, officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 1079 62nd Ave. South, found a "making shift boxing ring" set up in a parking lot behind the Skyway Shopping Plaza.

Police say a fight broke out between two groups that attended the boxing matches around 8:15 p.m. and five people were shot.

Trevon Montrell Barton, 21, was taken to the hospital where he died. Another victim is in critical condition.

Courtesy: St. Petersburg Police Department

Cooley was charged with carrying a concealed firearm and discharging a firearm in public.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Petersburg police 727-893-7780 or text SPPD plus your tip to TIP411.

Advertisement

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app