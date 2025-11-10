Deadly Ybor City crash following high-speed chase raises questions about FHP's pursuit policy

The Brief Questions wer raised over the FHP chase that ended moments before the Ybor City crash that left four people dead. The Florida Highway Patrol faced criticism and safety concerns when it loosened its chase policy in 2024. Law enforcement experts caution the policy is less restrictive and potentially more dangerous than other agencies.



In the aftermath of the Ybor City crash that left four people dead and multiple others injured, scrutiny is mounting over the Florida Highway Patrol's pursuit policies.

The backstory:

The incident unfolded on I-275 and into a residential neighborhood. The Tampa Police Department said FHP disengaged moments before the car troopers were chasing, sped into Ybor City and crashed into a crowd outside Bradley’s on 7thr.

It has sparked debate about the safety and appropriateness of police pursuits.

What we know:

The driver, identified as Silas Sampson, was reportedly driving recklessly and fled from a trooper trying to stop him, leading to a chase that eventually ended, and ended with the deadly crash on 7th Avenue.

TPD said, around 12:40 a.m. on Saturday, TPD's aviation unit was monitoring a vehicle driving recklessly on I-275. The driver continued to drive recklessly at a high rate of speed and exited the interstate at Doyle Carlton Drive.

TPD and FHP located the vehicle in the area of Palm Avenue and Nebraska Avenue. FHP initiated a pursuit and tried an unsuccessful PIT maneuver as the driver continued to travel at a high rate of speed toward Nebraska Avenue, continuing eastbound on 7th Avenue.

FHP disengaged as the driver approached 7th Avenue.

The pursuit has drawn attention to FHP's recently relaxed pursuit policy, which was amended last year to give troopers fewer restrictions when engaging in chases.

What they're saying:

Attorney Anthony Rickman has voiced concerns about the policy change, noting an increase in roadway deaths related to FHP pursuits since the policy was altered.

"Since they've laxed those policies, there have been more deaths on the roadway related to FHP pursuits than any other organization," Rickman stated.

One of the key changes in FHP's policy involves the removal of most restrictions around PIT maneuvers — a tactic that was unsuccessfully attempted during the chase on Nebraska Avenue.

Rickman emphasized that while the trooper's actions were intended to prevent further danger, the pursuit was initiated over a misdemeanor crime of reckless driving. It contrasts with policies of other law enforcement agencies that typically restrict pursuits to forcible felonies.

"Essentially, most jurisdictions, most law enforcement agencies, they have a policy where you can only pursue somebody who is engaged in a forcible felony. Homicide, burglary, robbery, a major crime where you're really trying to protect life and liberty," he said.

Dig deeper:

Thomas Gleason, a retired police captain who taught at the state academy and has taught officer safety, is now a board member of PursuitSafety. The organization advocates for safer pursuit methods to prevent bystander and officer casualties.

"It is the worst outcome of a pursuit I've ever seen," said Gleason.

He suggested alternative approaches, such as using tag numbers, video and helicopter assistance to make arrests later, rather than engaging in potentially deadly pursuits.

"You need to weigh out all these circumstances before you decide to pursue," Gleason advised. "You can get the individual running from you fleeing from you the next day, but you can't go back and bring a dead person back to life."

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor refrained from speculating on the pursuit itself but highlighted the city's strict pursuit policy, which would not have permitted officers to engage in the same chase.

"That finger of blame can be pointed directly at the driver," Castor remarked, emphasizing the responsibility of the suspect accused of fleeing.

What's next:

Rickman suggests that the crash may prompt FHP to review its pursuit policy, which currently allows troopers significant discretion in high-speed pursuits.

"It allows officers, really in the heat of the moment, to engage in high-speed pursuits that could be dangerous to the public," Rickman explained.

The other side:

Efforts to reach FHP for comment on its pursuit policy and the potential conflict of interest in investigating the crash have been unsuccessful. Last year, FHP defended its policy change by asserting that its troopers are among the most highly trained and experienced in pursuit and vehicle operations.