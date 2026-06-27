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Death investigation underway in Wimauma: HCSO

By Lindsey Gimbert
FOX 13 News
Hillsborough County
Published June 27, 2026 12:05 PM EDT
Published June 27, 2026 12:05 PM EDT

The Brief

    • The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death in Wimauma.
    • Officials responded to a call at 6:18 p.m. on Friday night regarding a person down.
    • HCSO has not released any additional information.

WIMAUMA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Wimauma.

What we know:

According to HCSO, deputies responded to a call of a person down in the 16000 block of Delia Street at 6:18 p.m. Friday night. Upon arrival, deputies found a deceased person.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released any additional information.

This is still an active investigation. Updates will be released as they become available. 

The Source: This article was written using information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Hillsborough CountyCrime and Public Safety