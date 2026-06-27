Death investigation underway in Wimauma: HCSO
WIMAUMA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Wimauma.
What we know:
According to HCSO, deputies responded to a call of a person down in the 16000 block of Delia Street at 6:18 p.m. Friday night. Upon arrival, deputies found a deceased person.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not released any additional information.
This is still an active investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.