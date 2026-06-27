Death investigation underway in Wimauma: HCSO

The Brief The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death in Wimauma. Officials responded to a call at 6:18 p.m. on Friday night regarding a person down. HCSO has not released any additional information.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Wimauma.

What we know:

According to HCSO, deputies responded to a call of a person down in the 16000 block of Delia Street at 6:18 p.m. Friday night. Upon arrival, deputies found a deceased person.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released any additional information.

This is still an active investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.