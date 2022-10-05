Debris clean up continues in Hillsborough County after Hurricane Ian

Hillsborough County officials are working to help residents clean up after Hurricane Ian made a mess of their yards.

More than 5,400 people have dropped by one of four different storm-debris locations opened to the public by Hillsborough County last Friday after Hurricane Ian. Those locations and operation hours are listed here.

Travis Barnes, the manager of sustainable materials for Hillsborough County, said they understand a lot of residents don't have the capability to self haul, so they'll be providing curbside services for them. While regular yard waste collection haulers will pick up bags of smaller twigs and leaves, Hillsborough County-contracted disaster debris haulers will begin collecting large debris such as tree trunks or limbs starting Thursday, Oct. 6.

He said patience is appreciated as Hillsborough County Solid Waste serves more than 300,000 households. He also noted, their trucks and four location sites will only collect yard trash.

"If residence have a fence panel or piece of their lanai or something like that that fell off, they can take them to the county's community collection centers," Barnes said. "They're open six days a week, and they also take paint and electronics at those sites."

Hillsborough County officials are reminding customers that open burning of yard waste or garbage without a permit from the Fire Marshal is prohibited in Hillsborough County. If you're located in another area, contact your local waste authority to learn more about their plans.