Decrease in Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations continues

The number of inpatients in Florida hospitals with COVID-19 has dropped below 6,000, according to data posted Thursday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

After a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in July and August because of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, Florida has seen steady decreases in hospitalizations in September. The federal agency’s website Thursday showed that 5,797 Florida inpatients had COVID-19, down from 6,258 on Wednesday.

By comparison, Florida had 15,177 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sept. 1.

Also, the federal website said Thursday that Florida hospitals were using 1,529 intensive-care unit beds for COVID-19 patients, down from 1,618 on Wednesday.

Overall, about 80 percent of Florida inpatient beds and 82.4 percent of intensive-care unit beds were being used Thursday.

