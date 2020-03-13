Deputies: 1 hospitalized after shooting at St. Joseph’s Hospital South

One man was hospitalized following after being shot in the parking lot of St. Joseph’s Hospital South in Riverview, deputies said.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, two men were fighting and one man shot the other in the shoulder. The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa. His condition is not currently known.

Deputies said this was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public nor employees who work at St. Joseph's Hospital South.

Deputies said the person who shot the victim is cooperating with detectives.

