Deputies arrest 15-year-old accused of shooting, killing man found on Bradenton sidewalk

A Palmetto teen has been arrested in the murder of Antonio Aguirre, 20, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Aguirre was found dead on a sidewalk in the 700 block of 25th St. E. in Bradenton on Thursday around 10:20 p.m., according to MCSO.

Detectives identified a 15-year-old from Palmetto as a suspect and arrested him Saturday at a home in unincorporated Manatee County.

He has been charged with second-degree murder.

