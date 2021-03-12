Investigators seek tips after Bradenton man found murdered on sidewalk

Detectives are trying to figure out what happened to a 20-year-old man who was found dead on a sidewalk in Bradenton last night.

According to Bradenton police, it was around 10:20 p.m. when officers found Antonio Aguirre of Bradenton in the 700 block of 25th Street East.

Investigators believe he was murdered but they did not provide any more information.

They say anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andres Perez at (941) 932-9322, email information to bpdtips@bradentonpd.com, or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 or send an anonymous E-Tip thru the web at www.manateecrimestoppers.com.