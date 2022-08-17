Deputies arrest husband for murder of Dover woman; 3rd charged in connection to double murder plot

article

Deputies have arrested a third suspect in connection to a double murder case that began in Dover back in July.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested 28-year-old Cornelio Negrete Jr. in the death of his wife, 23-year-old Erica Negrete Aviles, on July 18.

Investigators said Negrete Jr. conspired with his cousin, Daniel Negrete, and his cousin's girlfriend, 20-year-old Fatima Garcia Avila, to kill his wife, who they suspected of having an affair with a co-worker.

Prosecutors said Avila was the mastermind behind the murder, where Erica Negrete Aviles was shot six times by Daniel Negrete outside of her Dover home.

Investigators said Cornelio Negrete Jr. was shot as well, but survived his injuries.

Nearly a month after the murder, detectives on Wednesday announced the arrest of Negrete Jr., charging him with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, principal to first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence, and giving false reports to law enforcement.

However, the plot went beyond the murder of Negrete Aviles. Investigators said Avila then planned to frame her ex-boyfriend, Antonio Cuellar Enriquez, for the murder.

Murder victim Erica Negrete Aviles

Eight days after the Dover homicide, Enriquez was found shot to death at the Baker Creek Boat Ramp in Thonotosassa.

Detectives say Daniel Negrete was the shooter, but tried to make it look like a suicide.

Cornelio Negrete Jr. is being held in the Hillsborough County Jail without bond.

Daniel Negrete will appear before a Hillsborough judge Wednesday afternoon. Avila will remain in jail awaiting her trial.