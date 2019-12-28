Deputies arrest man accused of robbing a North Tampa bank 

Jamanie Seiforth, 23, is behind bars after he robbed a Wells Fargo Bank in North Tampa Saturday morning, deputies said.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Seiforth entered the bank, handed the teller a note and received cash before fleeing to a nearby apartment complex and riding away on a motorcycle.



The HCSO deployed several assets to help locate the suspect, including K9 and aviation.

While approaching US 301, the aviation unit saw a man who matched the description of the bank robbery suspect driving a black motorcycle south on Davis Road.

With aviation tracking the motorcycle, patrol and K9 units stopped it on Highway 301 just north of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and determined that the driver was the robbery suspect, according to HCSO.

Deputies said Seiforth is charged with Robbery While Wearing a Mask and Grand Theft.

The investigation is active.

