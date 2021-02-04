Deputies: Baby likely grazed by bullet in Brooksville shooting that left 1 dead

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Brooksville.

Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to the 800 block of Twigg Street, where they found one person dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Deputies found a 13-month-old child at the scene with an abrasion to the torso area that appeared to be the result of being grazed by a bullet.

Investigators said another victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound was already on the way to the hospital in a private vehicle.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's office at 352-754-6830, or Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 866-990-TIPS.

