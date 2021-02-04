Deputies: Baby likely grazed by bullet in Brooksville shooting that left 1 dead
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Brooksville.
Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to the 800 block of Twigg Street, where they found one person dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Deputies found a 13-month-old child at the scene with an abrasion to the torso area that appeared to be the result of being grazed by a bullet.
Investigators said another victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound was already on the way to the hospital in a private vehicle.
No other information was immediately available.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's office at 352-754-6830, or Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 866-990-TIPS.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 for updates.