Deputies called to Fivay High School 'to maintain order on campus'

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says Fivay High School in Hudson is in a “controlled campus” mode due to fights, the second day in a row that the school day has been disrupted.

Yesterday, someone set a bathroom soap dispenser on fire, prompting an evacuation of the school. During that evacuation, a fight broke out. Principal Jason Joens said in an automated phone call to parents that no one was hurt and those involved “were quickly apprehended.”

Today, though, “several fights” have broken out, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are on scene and an increased law enforcement presence will continue throughout the day to maintain order on campus,” PCSO tweeted.

No other details were immediately available.