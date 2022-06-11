Deputies identify suspect accused in Brandon mall shooting that injured 1

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Quran Deandre Johnson, 19, in connection with a shooting at the Westfield Brandon Mall on Friday.

Deputies say Johnson and another man were arguing near the Club Vape kiosk at the mall shortly after 4 p.m. and took the fight outside. That's where deputies say Johnson shot the other man and fled.

The mall was placed on a brief lockdown after the shots were fired. The victim was taken to Tampa General Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Johnson is 6’2" tall, weighs approximately 180 pounds, and has a thin build. He is wanted on charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and simple battery

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200. If you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.

HCSO is still actively investigating the shooting