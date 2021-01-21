Deputies investigating double murder in Riverview

article

Hillsborough County deputies are investigating a double murder that occurred in Riverview.

The sheriff's office says they were called to the 100 block of Pelican Creek Circle after someone called 911 just after midnight. When deputies arrived to the scene, they found two people dead outside a business in an industrial area. Both had sustained what the sheriff's office called "upper-body trauma."

Detectives say they believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to public safety.

In a statement, Sheriff Chad Chronister said, "Detectives are collecting evidence to try and determine what led to these deaths and who is behind the attack. Given that this crime occurred in an isolated area, in the middle of the night, finding witnesses will be a challenge, which makes it imperative for anyone who saw or heard anything, to please come forward."

They ask anyone with information to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.