Deputies investigating fatal Polk County crash

A 19-year-old woman died early Saturday morning after losing control of her car and striking a tree, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Katelynn England was traveling east on Ewell Road shortly after midnight when she lost control of her vehicle for unknown reasons, left the roadway and struck a tree.

Deputies and members of Polk County Fire Rescue responding to the crash say England died at the scene.

The crash, which closed the road for about five hours, is under investigation.

