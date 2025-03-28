Deputies investigating gunfire near Citrus County Fairgrounds as fair was closing
INVERNESS, Fla. - Investigators are searching for a person whose gun discharged near the Citrus County Fairgrounds as the fair was closing Thursday night, according to the sheriff's office.
What we know:
CCSO says gunfire was heard along Airport Rd. in Inverness, across from the fairgrounds parking lot.
No injuries or property damage were reported.
READ: Teen killed in near head-on collision in Citrus County: FHP
Deputies say the suspect is a dark-skinned male seen wearing a black hoodie.
What we don't know:
The sheriff's office hasn't said how many shots were fired or whether deputies believe the gunfire was intentional or accidental.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call CCSO at 352-249-2790 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-ANY-TIPS (269-8477).
The Source: This story was written with information from the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter