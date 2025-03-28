Deputies investigating gunfire near Citrus County Fairgrounds as fair was closing

The Brief The Citrus County Sheriff's Office is investigating what it calls a "firearm incident" near the fairgrounds. It happened late Thursday as the Citrus County Fair was closing. Deputies say the suspect is a dark-skinned male seen wearing a black hoodie.



Investigators are searching for a person whose gun discharged near the Citrus County Fairgrounds as the fair was closing Thursday night, according to the sheriff's office.

What we know:

CCSO says gunfire was heard along Airport Rd. in Inverness, across from the fairgrounds parking lot.

No injuries or property damage were reported.

READ: Teen killed in near head-on collision in Citrus County: FHP

Deputies say the suspect is a dark-skinned male seen wearing a black hoodie.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office hasn't said how many shots were fired or whether deputies believe the gunfire was intentional or accidental.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call CCSO at 352-249-2790 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-ANY-TIPS (269-8477).

The Source: This story was written with information from the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: