Deputies: Pedestrian struck by car in Lakeland roadway with no crosswalk, little lighting

Polk County deputies said a 37-year-old man died while attempting to cross a roadway.

The collision occurred Wednesday. Deputies and paramedics responded to U.S. Highway 92 in unincorporated Lakeland around 8:51 p.m. They said the crash scene was about 100 yards west of Old Dixie Highway.

When first responders arrived, they said they found the pedestrian, identified as Ryan Simmons of St. Cloud. He passed away at the scene.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle that struck him was still at the scene. He was uninjured.

READ: 'They have a hitch in their giddy-up': 4 arrested, 1 wanted in Polk County child porn investigation

Based on the investigation so far, deputies said it appears the vehicle was heading west in the inside lane of U.S. 92 and just passed the Old Dixie Highway intersection when it struck Simmons. Investigators said the area Simmons attempted to cross had little lighting and no crosswalk.

Advertisement

No criminal charges are pending at this time.

