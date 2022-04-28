Deputies: Polk County man killed in morning crash that left road closed for hours

article

A man was killed and another was injured in a Polk County crash that happened Thursday morning, according to deputies.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said a 32-year-old man was killed during the two-vehicle crash near Mulberry. Deputies said they responded to the crash on SR 37 at County Road 640 at around 7:21 a.m. with Polk County Fire Rescue.

First responders said they found the Bradley Junction man dead on the scene of the crash when they arrived.

A 37-year-old Mulberry man was the other person involved in the crash and was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to Polk County deputies.

The Bradley Junction man was driving a Jeep Wrangler north on SR 37, approaching the intersection of CR 640, deputies confirmed. The Mulberry man was driving a Dodge 1500 pickup truck southbound and started to make a left turn onto eastbound CR 640. While making that left turn, the Dodge driver violated the right-of-way of the Jeep and the vehicles crashed.

The driver of the Jeep wasn't wearing a seatbelt when the SUV flipped, and was thrown from the vehicle, PCSO said.

The northbound side of SR 37 was closed for about three hours while PCSO's Traffic Homicide Unit investigated on scene. Their investigation is ongoing.