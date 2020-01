article

Manatee County deputies discovered a loose goat running in traffic near the 5800 block of 14th St. W. on Jan. 1.

After an extended foot pursuit, the goat was apprehended and agreed to pose for a photo.

Deputies said the goat was taken to the Manatee County Jail farm where he will roam happily until his owners are located.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who is missing a goat to call 941-747-3011.