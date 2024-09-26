Deputies rescue stranded Jet Skier who struck submerged wall in Hillsborough County: ‘Stay off the water'
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office rescued a man after his Jet Ski hit a submerged wall hours before Hurricane Helene’s anticipated landfall.
In bodycam video posted by the sheriff’s office, deputies can be heard telling the man, "We’ll talk about that in a little bit," as the Jet Skier sits on top of the watercraft stranded on the underwater wall.
Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
The stranded skier asks if he should stay on the Jet Ski or jump off as two deputies come to his aid.
One deputy spots a gap in the wall and crafts a rescue plan.
Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
The Jet Skier ended up getting off of the vehicle before deputies tied it to a rope and began the removal process.
Hurricane Helene became a Category 3 storm around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday as it worked its way north, skirting the west coast of Florida ahead of an expected nighttime landfall in the Big Bend area.
