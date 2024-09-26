Expand / Collapse search
Deputies rescue stranded Jet Skier who struck submerged wall in Hillsborough County: ‘Stay off the water'

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  September 26, 2024 4:09pm EDT
A man on a Jet Ski had to be rescued hours before Hurricane Helene’s anticipated landfall after deputies say he hit a submerged wall and became stranded on top of it.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office rescued a man after his Jet Ski hit a submerged wall hours before Hurricane Helene’s anticipated landfall.

READ: Hurricane Helene tracker: Timeline of when to expect storm surge, winds, rain

In bodycam video posted by the sheriff’s office, deputies can be heard telling the man, "We’ll talk about that in a little bit," as the Jet Skier sits on top of the watercraft stranded on the underwater wall. 

Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

The stranded skier asks if he should stay on the Jet Ski or jump off as two deputies come to his aid. 

READ: Pinellas sheriff warns: "Everybody’s just got to get out"

One deputy spots a gap in the wall and crafts a rescue plan.

Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

The Jet Skier ended up getting off of the vehicle before deputies tied it to a rope and began the removal process. 

Hurricane Helene became a Category 3 storm around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday as it worked its way north, skirting the west coast of Florida ahead of an expected nighttime landfall in the Big Bend area. 

