Deputies rescue stranded Jet Skier who struck submerged wall in Hillsborough County: ‘Stay off the water'

Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office rescued a man after his Jet Ski hit a submerged wall hours before Hurricane Helene’s anticipated landfall.

In bodycam video posted by the sheriff’s office, deputies can be heard telling the man, "We’ll talk about that in a little bit," as the Jet Skier sits on top of the watercraft stranded on the underwater wall.

The stranded skier asks if he should stay on the Jet Ski or jump off as two deputies come to his aid.

One deputy spots a gap in the wall and crafts a rescue plan.

The Jet Skier ended up getting off of the vehicle before deputies tied it to a rope and began the removal process.

Hurricane Helene became a Category 3 storm around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday as it worked its way north, skirting the west coast of Florida ahead of an expected nighttime landfall in the Big Bend area.

