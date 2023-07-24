8 time convicted felon facing 8 counts of violation of probation, deputies say

article

As part of a joint operation between the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and Florida Department of Corrections, an eight-time convicted felon was charged with violations of his probation.

The HCSO said they wanted to make sure people who were on probation were meeting their requirements.

During a search at an apartment on 6915 Silver Run Drive in Tampa, deputies say they found loaded extended 9mm magazines in 19-year-old Camarion Richardson's room. They had a search warrant, according to authorities.

Detectives say they also found a firearm which was later confirmed to have been reported stolen from the Plant City Police Department jurisdiction in March of this year.

Richardson was charged with eight counts of violation of probation:

Grand Theft Motor Vehicle (X2)

Burglary of Dwelling (X2)

Battery of Law Enforcement Officer

Grand Theft

Criminal Mischief

Carjacking

Deputies say that in addition to those charges, Richardson is also facing new charges for being a felon in possession of a firearm/ammunition and being in possession of over 20 grams of marijuana.

"We remain committed to ensuring the safety of our community. Our dedicated team of detectives works tirelessly to enforce FDOC probation requirements and hold individuals accountable for their actions," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We will continue to pursue those who threaten our community and bring them to justice."

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.