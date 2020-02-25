Deputies search for man accused of taking photo under woman’s dress at Brandon Walmart

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a man accused of taking a photo from under a woman’s dress.

Investigators said the incident occurred on January 31 at 4:32 p.m. at a Walmart, located at 11110 Causeway Boulevard. They said the unidentified man approached the victim from behind and used his cell phone to take the photo from under the dress the victim was wearing.

“The photograph was taken without the victim's knowledge or consent,” according to a news release.

The victim confronted the suspect, who left the area shortly after, deputies said.

Officials released surveillance video showing the suspect entering the Walmart and leaving in a white, newer-model Kia Optima with black rims.

Surveillance image, released by HCSO, shows the suspect's vehicle.

The suspect was described as a white, possibly Hispanic man who is between the ages of 30 and 40. He is 5’7 tall, weighs 165 pounds and has a goatee and full beard.

“This type of behavior will not be tolerated,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “We are asking the public to take a good look at this video because we know someone will recognize the suspect. Any tip could be the one that helps us find him.”

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

