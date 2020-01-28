Deputies search for missing elderly woman last seen 2 weeks ago at Publix in Highlands County

Deputies in Highlands County are asking for the public's help to find an elderly woman who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Investigators said 81-year-old Margaret Becker, who usually goes by the first name of Helen, was last seen at a Publix in Sebring on Jan. 16.

Initially, deputies had said Becker's last known location was the CVS at 2728 US 27 South around 4:19 p.m. that day. After picking up her prescriptions, she left the store at 4:48 p.m. A person who saw her in the CVS said she appeared confused. However, her family told authorities she has not been diagnosed with dementia.

The sheriff's office later said Becker was seen a little over an hour later in Publix, located at 2848 US 27 South, at 6:05 p.m. She purchased bananas and left the store at 6:17 p.m.

Investigators are trying to determine where she was in the 77 minutes between the stops at CVS and Publix.

Video from inside Publix showed Becker wearing knee-length light blue pants or jeans, and a blue checkered shirt. Deputies said she appeared a little unsteady on her feet.

Advertisement

Becker was driving a blue 2018 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck with Ohio tag HOB8214. The sheriff's office tried searching for the vehicle from the air to no avail.

They also said her cell phone and active OnStar service in the vehicle have yielded no results that give them a clue about where she went after Publix.

Anyone who may have seen Becker or her vehicle is asked to call the Highlands County Sheriff's Office at 863-402-7200.