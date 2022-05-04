Deputies search for thieves stealing trailers from Hillsborough County businesses

article

The search is on to find a pair of suspected thieves accused of stealing trailers from at least four different Hillsborough County businesses in the last few weeks.

"No trailer is safe right now. There has been four businesses that have been hit. We know these guys are targeting businesses," Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Marco Villarreal said.

In the video, the pair can be seen pulling up in a 2005-2007 Tan Chevy Silverado 1500 pickup truck in broad daylight. One man can be seen cutting the metal fence with some sort of wire cutters.

Moments later one of the suspects can be seen pulling back the fencing while the other runs inside to grab the trailer. Seconds later, he's seen running back to the truck pulling the jet ski trailer.

It only took them just a few seconds to pull the trailer through the fence hitch it to the back of their truck and drive off.

It happened back on March 20 at a business near Cone Road and North 56th Street.

"We've seen a pattern with these guys and that is that they look for trailers that can be seen from the road," Villarreal said. "As you know, a couple of them were done in the middle of the night. And the one that you see in that video was done right there in plain daylight."

A few weeks later on April 26, two more business were hit. A surveillance image shows the same truck driving off with a trailer valued at around $1,000. Then less than an hour later, photos show the suspects stealing a sewer jetter utility trailer worth more than $26,000.

"If you're a business that has a trailer, put it somewhere where it can't be seen from the roadway," Villareal said. "If you can put it inside of a warehouse, if you can, or put something heavy on the back, put some really heavy pallets or some equipment that's on there, because pretty much in all of these cases, these are trailers that are empty."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.