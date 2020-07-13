Deputies search for truck involved in deadly hit-and-run in Keystone

A motorcyclist died after colliding with the rear of a boat trailer being pulled by a pickup truck on Gunn Highway Friday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies are not sure if the pickup truck driver was aware of the collision but hope someone recognizes the truck and can help lead them to the driver.

It happened just before 10:30 Friday in Keystone. Investigators say they believe the truck made a left turn on Tarpon Springs Highway in front of an oncoming motorcycle on Gunn Highway.

The motorcyclists apparently tried to stop but hit the right rear side of the boat trailer. The driver of the truck kept going. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he later died.

A surveillance camera captured video of the truck and trailer, which likely has visible damage due to the crash.

Advertisement

In a statement, Sheriff Chad Chronister asked the public to keep an eye out for the truck and trailer. Anyone with information is asked to call 813-247-8200.